John Nelms rules out appointing player-manager as Dundee boss

Experience is the key word for Dundee in their search for the management team that can return them to the top flight at the first time of asking.

And managing director John Nelms wants the new boss in “as soon as possible” but says knowledge of Scottish football is essential.

He wouldn’t discuss names but did rule out going down the player-manager route. Charlie Adam and Kenny Miller had been linked with taking over in that manner but both are keen to continue playing, making that unlikely.

He did say a young manager wasn’t out of the question but would require experienced heads around him.

Nelms said: “We wanted a more senior individual and we got that in Jim McIntyre – he had more than 300 games, a win ratio of more than 40%, around 1.5 points per matches played.

“This time we’re looking at it in a similar manner and modified a little of the criteria.

“We’re looking at maybe if a younger manager comes in, does he come with an older assistant to make up that mindset, or a more senior manager who has ticked the boxes and can get us back to the Premiership – and once we’re in the Premiership then take us back to the top six because that’s where we expect to be.

“This appointment is very crucial.

“We’re going to back the manager and we want the fans to back the new manager.

“We want to get it right and return to the Premiership.

“We’ve got to get it moving now as we only have six weeks before pre-season starts.”

Regarding a possible player-manager role, the American added: “I can be almost certain we won’t have a player-manager. It’s interesting Kenny Miller is leading the list.

“Kenny hasn’t even knocked on my door.

“His agents haven’t put his name in the hat yet.

“It’s one of those where if Kenny put his hat in the ring we could certainly listen to him and see what he had to say.

“But it wouldn’t be in a player-manager role.

“Out of respect that we have for him being at the club, we would certainly listen to him.”

Nelms has received more than 100 applications for the role and plans to sift through them with the rest of the board over the next few days before holding interviews next week.

And he says knowledge of the game in this country is vital.

“Scottish football is a unique animal,” he added.

“We do want someone who really knows the Scottish game.

“They have to have an understanding of the player pools out there and what can make us successful.

“If you see the applications we have, they have come from properly far afield.

“But I think one of the main criteria is that they absolutely have to know the Scottish game.

“Even getting from the Championship to this league is very difficult. We were there before and we barely made it last time.

“We take that into consideration.”

And Nelms admitted low season-ticket sales affected his decision to part company with McIntyre.

“Season-ticket sales have been slower than normal. But you’d expect that considering how poorly we’ve been playing.

“Obviously we won the last game so sales have taken a bit of a bump the last two days.

“I’m not sure if that’s because we won a match or made a change. . .

“The way everybody feels around here – the entire group – is very, very negative.

“We had the opportunity to make a change and go forward. I’m not sure our support would have got behind him (Jim) moving forward.”