Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

John McGinn, Gordon Strachan and Max Anderson: Dundee boss James McPake reveals ‘humble’ link between unlikely trio

By George Cran
August 25, 2021, 8:00 am
John McGinn, Gordon Strachan and Max Anderson.
John McGinn, Gordon Strachan and Max Anderson.

Sometimes small acts make a difference, sometimes small acts get noticed by some of the biggest names in the game.

Ability on the pitch is not always the quality that makes a player stand out to top managers – but occasionally their humble nature off it does the trick.

That was the case for John McGinn’s first call-up to the Scotland squad under Gordon Strachan in 2016.

Having seen the now-Aston Villa midfielder offer to help Scotland physios with equipment while with the U/21s, Strachan called up the youngster to fill a gap in his senior squad.

From there, McGinn hasn’t looked back with 10 goals in 36 caps to date.

Similarity with Max Anderson

Now technical director at Dens Park, Strachan spotted something similar with Dundee’s up-and-coming midfielder Max Anderson.

The 20-year-old returned to the first-team fold against Hibs on Sunday and played a part in the opening goal for Jason Cummings.

New to the Premiership but already making an impact, his manager James McPake doesn’t expect any success on the pitch to change the nature of the youngster.

McPake said: “Gordon Strachan picked up on it after the Forfar game I think, I spotted it as well, but he came in and said ‘Max Anderson was excellent today but what I loved most was he helped the sports scientist with the water bottles’.

Max Anderson

“Now, he’d just played in the game and he’s carrying water bottles.

“People will say anybody can do that but it shows how level-headed he is.

“Gordon did a similar thing with John McGinn with Scotland. He’d spotted McGinn bringing kit off the bus and helping the coaches while with the U/21s.

“Two days later someone got injured and Scotland needed a player. Obviously they knew he was a good player but Gordon spotted him doing that and called him up.”

‘I’m delighted to see him doing well’

The Dens boss added: “Max is so dedicated to learning but he’s so humble I’m delighted to see him doing well.

“I saw Paul McGowan saying Max can be anything he wants to be.

“Sometimes you need to protect young players but I believe with Max, the way he is, you can probably say that.”

 

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It was worth a yellow card’ – Dundee’s Paul McGowan on his celebration in the stands

 

 