News / Local / Fife

John Knox Pulpit: Emergency crews attend ongoing incident

By Alasdair Clark
July 23, 2021, 6:35 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 6:52 pm
Lomond Hills.
Emergency services are responding to an ongoing incident at John Knox’s Pulpit at the Lomond Hills in Fife, near Glenrothes.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews were on scene dealing with an ongoing incident.

It is understood mountain rescue teams are also at the beauty spot, alongside Police Scotland.

One local said a rescue boat had also been seen in the area.

 

Police are diverting traffic away from the site with a road closure in place around 2 miles from the car park for John Knox’s Pulpit.

A local resident told The Courier: “I’m not sure what has happened but there was lots of blue lights went up about an hour ago now.”

One of a number of eroded rock formations on the slopes of Lomond Hills, John Knox’s pulpit is formed of grey sandstone with a waterfall running through the gorge.

More to follow.