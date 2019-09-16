Monday, September 16th 2019 Show Links
John delighted to win Dundee version of ‘Grab & Go Bag’ courtesy of the Tele

by Kenny MacDonald
September 16, 2019, 5:23 pm
Telegraph News - Dundee - Kenny MacDonald story; CR0014194 Grab bag winner John Lyle receiving the goodies from fellow urban warrior Kenny MacDonald. Picture Shows; l to r - reporter, Kenny MacDonald and Grab Bag winner, John Lyle (Deputy Manager Lyreco), Whittle Place, Dundee, 13th September 2019. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dundee man John Kyle delivered the goods to win one of the Tele’s most popular giveaways . . . a grab bag crammed with survival items.

© DC Thomson
Tele reporter Kenny MacDonald with, left, with John.

The 43-year-old depot manager at Lyreco grabbed our prize which was featured in the paper after Police Scotland sparked alarm by issuing a tweet advising the public to ensure they were prepared for emergencies this month.

The move was widely condemned while Tele reporter Kenny MacDonald was sent to try out his own version of the emergency supplies which included water, radio, energy bar, warm clothing and toiletries.

Teke reporter Kenny MacDonald with his survival pack.

John, from Charleston, told how he entered the contest to win on behalf of his nine-year-old son Aidan.

He said: “Aidan really liked the radio in the Tele grab bag and urged me to go in for the competition.

“I am delighted to win it for him, especially as the rucksack came in Dundee United colours.”

