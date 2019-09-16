John delighted to win Dundee version of ‘Grab & Go Bag’ courtesy of the Tele

Dundee man John Kyle delivered the goods to win one of the Tele’s most popular giveaways . . . a grab bag crammed with survival items.

The 43-year-old depot manager at Lyreco grabbed our prize which was featured in the paper after Police Scotland sparked alarm by issuing a tweet advising the public to ensure they were prepared for emergencies this month.

The move was widely condemned while Tele reporter Kenny MacDonald was sent to try out his own version of the emergency supplies which included water, radio, energy bar, warm clothing and toiletries.

John, from Charleston, told how he entered the contest to win on behalf of his nine-year-old son Aidan.

He said: “Aidan really liked the radio in the Tele grab bag and urged me to go in for the competition.

“I am delighted to win it for him, especially as the rucksack came in Dundee United colours.”