Fintry man John completes amazing 76-day row across the Atlantic to Antigua

A 57-year-old former Fintry man has arrived in Antigua after a 76-day solo row across the Atlantic to raise funds for charity.

UK special forces veteran John Davidson completed the 3,000-mile row in aid of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – rugby legend Doddie Weir’s motor neurone disease charity.

John spent 15 years as an SAS soldier but insisted nothing could have prepared him for tackling the Atlantic Ocean.

During his journey he battled sickness and illness which was so bad it caused convulsions. And he also had to combat extreme weather conditions and near-constant electrical and steering issues.

© Supplied

Amazingly John had never rowed on water before beginning his training and spent more than two months away from wife Jessica and children: Lara, 15; Hamish, 13; Gretel, 11 and Lochlann aged four, who were all there to greet him in Antigua.

He said: “This has been my biggest challenge. I am so grateful to be back on land with my family.”