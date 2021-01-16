Longforgan man, 75, ranted at head teacher in front of shocked primary school pupils

A retired company director who subjected a head teacher to a tirade of abuse after being forced out of self-isolation has been ordered to behave by a sheriff.

Police were called on John Blinkhorne, 75, after he launched a volley of abuse at the teacher in front of shocked primary school pupils.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Blinkhorne, of Main Street, Longforgan, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at a Perthshire school.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall told the court Blinkhorne had been contacted and asked to come and collect a child from the school, and that he had been angry about it.

Shouting in the head teacher’s face

Mrs Marshall said: “It was normal practice for adults to collect the child from school each day.

“The boy had special needs and an adult was called to collect him.

“It was suggested that the boy’s teenage sister could collect him, but it was not considered appropriate because of the boy’s behaviour that day.

“This resulted in the accused having to attend the school.

“He was aggressive, shouting in the head teacher’s face. The head teacher tried to explain.”

She said Blinkhorne had ranted: “I’m so angry about this. You’ve caused this problem. You better deal with it.

“Bloody ridiculous. This is your problem. You’ve caused this problem.”

He told the head teacher that he had “come out of isolation for this” as he continued to shout aggressively for several minutes.

“She asked him to stop shouting and calm down.

Young children frightened

“There were children aged from five to 12 present and many were frightened by the way the accused was behaving,” Mrs Marshall said.

“She indicated she wasn’t prepared to speak to the accused until he calmed down.

“The head teacher was left upset and shocked and contacted her boss and the police that afternoon.”

Blinkhorne pleaded guilty to the offence by letter and Sheriff Neil Bowie noted that it would be inappropriate for him to appear in court in the near future because of his age.

Sentence was deferred for good behaviour until May.

