John Bercow announces plans to step down as Speaker by October 31

Commons Speaker John Bercow has announced that he will stand down as an MP at the next general election.

Mr Bercow, in an impassioned speech, told MPs he would stand down as speaker on October 31 unless an election is called before then.

Addressing the Commons while his wife looked on from the gallery, Mr Bercow said: “At the 2017 election, I promised my wife and children that it would be my last.

“This is a pledge that I intend to keep. If the House votes tonight for an early general election, my tenure as Speaker and MP will end when this Parliament ends.

“If the House does not so vote, I have concluded that the least disruptive and most democratic course of action would be for me to stand down at the close of business on Thursday, October 31.

Labour MP Darren Jones has described John Bercow as “a champion of parliamentary sovereignty” after the Commons Speaker announced he was to stand down as an MP at the next general election.

“John Bercow has been a champion of parliamentary sovereignty and a champion for backbenchers like me being able to hold the executive to account,” Mr Jones tweeted. “He’ll be missed by many of us in the @HouseofCommons. The next Speaker has big shoes to fill.”