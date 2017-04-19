Dundee’s youngest councillor could become its next council leader.

SNP Strathmartine councillor John Alexander, 28, has been named new group leader.

If the SNP are triumphant in the local government elections on May 4, Mr Alexander will be the new leader of Dundee City Council. He will replace Ken Guild, who is retiring.

Mr Alexander was first elected as a councillor in 2012 and has served as housing and neighbourhood services convener.

With the opening of the V&A next year and other major developments, he said the city is on the cusp of one of its most exciting periods in history.

He said: “What we’ve really seen emerge in Dundee is a vibrancy we have never seen before.”

Although the youngest councillor in Dundee, Mr Alexander said he is confident any administration he leads will be successful for the city.

He said: “People might say ‘he’s young’ but I don’t think age is any barrier to what we can achieve.

“It’s a really exciting time to be taking over as group leader and we will be looking to build on what has already been achieved.”

The SNP is fielding 16 candidates and will be the only party capable of forming an outright majority if all are returned.

Mr Alexander also said he will be happy to work with opposition councillors when it is in the best interests of Dundee.

Mr Alexander also paid tribute to his predecessor.

He said: “I think the way Ken has led the group, first in opposition then as an administration, has been tremendous. We wouldn’t be where we are today without his leadership.”

Mr Guild added: “He is the youngest councillor but he is an outstanding one.”