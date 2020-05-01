John Alexander denies Dundee City Council is making decisions without public scrutiny

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has dismissed claims the authority is making decisions without public scrutiny during the coronavirus lockdown as “nonsense”.

The council has been criticised for holding meetings in private and later publishing the decisions, instead of making a video link available for the press and public to watch the discussion like neighbouring authorities.

But in an interview with the Tele, the Strathmartine councillor argued there was “more scrutiny” happening now than before, because leaders from opposition parties are having a bigger say in decision-making.

“The bottom line for me is the decisions being made are the right ones and they’re being made quickly,” said Mr Alexander.

“Unanimously across the political spectrum, procedure was agreed to take forward an emergency approach to decision-making.

“Every Friday the leaders of all of the parties in Dundee are invited to have a conversation and update on any specific proposals, and they are agreed on the principle of everyone feeling comfortable with the approach taken.

“So in that sense everyone is working hand-in-glove to get the best results. I think that’s a really good process – it’s the way I wish we always worked, in fact.”

Evening Telegraph reporter Jon Brady previously criticised both the council and NHS Tayside for holding meetings behind closed doors, and said the lockdown laws were not “a get out of jail free card” for public bodies to do as they pleased.

Mr Alexander said: “That’s nonsense – no one has a blank cheque to do whatever they want, and the reality is that there’s more scrutiny going on right now, so there’s an equal voice for each of the members of the political parties and the independent members, every week.

“There are also regular briefings from a departmental level, so conveners for each of the departments will be on a call with senior officers and ­­­­the representatives from the opposition parties.

“Everyone is on an equal footing, everyone’s working towards the same ends, so in that sense I think there is good scrutiny there.

“We are using video conferencing to do this interview, so I’m more than happy to look at how we can get that working and make sure it works not only for elected members but also members of the public.

“There is a section on the council website that provides updates for members of the public and members of the press on what decisions have been taken. So recently, that’s been things like the suspension of taxi licensing and a series of other decisions around free school meals, for example.

“So, I don’t think there are any concerns around the decisions that are being made, I think the point of your colleague was around the transparency of those decisions. We are involving everybody and we are reporting on them.

“Would I like to get to the stage where we have video conferencing in place or something which works a little more effectively like that? Absolutely. And we’re keeping it under review so, at no point will anybody say that we’re not going to be doing that, we’re looking at what best practice is and trying to make sure it works for Dundee.

“Right now, the number one priority is protecting people in the city and making the decisions that are in their best interests.

“So, (I’m) absolutely open to those types of conversations, and getting something that works is absolutely paramount.”

Councillor Alexander previously discussed the “horrendous” number of deaths in a city care home linked to Covid-19, during the interview with the Tele’s Steven Rae.

He also spoke about how the Waterfront regeneration work may be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

