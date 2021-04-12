Jog for Jugs founder ‘speechless’ as Dundee campaign smashes fundraising target in just two hours

Following a star-studded video launch, Jog for Jugs – the Tayside breast cancer awareness campaign – has raised almost £6,000 for charity in just two days.

Initially aiming to raise £1,000 for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!, founder Becky Chappel was amazed when they reached their fundraising goal just two hours after the campaign went live.

From Dundee to Dubai, the campaign has struck a chord with people around the globe, highlighting the importance of regular breast checks, while raising vital funds for charity in the process.

With more than 40,000 views in just 24 hours, the tongue-in-cheek launch video has been shared worldwide as participants helped spread the word about breast cancer awareness.

The video saw appearances from Scottish celebrities including Lorraine Kelly, model Emma Louise Connolly, actress Joanna Vanderham and presenter Lee McKenzie.

LAUNCH DAY IS HERE AND WE'RE SO EXCITED!! Here’s our amazing campaign vid starring the fabulous @reallorraine, @JoannaVanderham, #emmalouiseconnolly and @leemckenzietv 🧡💜 we can’t wait to see all your Check Yourselfies🏃‍♀️And whatever you call them – CHECK THEM! #JogForJugs pic.twitter.com/czyibQ0jca — Jog for Jugs🏃‍♀️4️⃣🍉🍉 (@Jog_For_Jugs) April 10, 2021

‘I was genuinely speechless’

After reaching its goal so quickly, the campaign is now hoping to reach a new target: £8,008 (representing BOOB, of course) over the next four weeks.

Becky enthuses: “Those who know me know that I am very rarely lost for words, but on Sunday evening as I reflected on all of the craziness and kindness of our launch weekend, I was genuinely speechless.

“Our close-knit Jog for Jugs committee has been working on the campaign development for a couple of months now and we all thought we had a nice concept.

“However, we couldn’t have imagined that it would reach so many people in so little time.”

Like an over-the-shoulder-boulder-holder, you’ve all been SO supportive since launch day – thank you so much! 👙 We’ve been blown away by the response, so we’re upping our target to £8008 (yep, what other number could we possibly chose?) #JogForJugs P.s. CHECK THEM 🍉🍉 pic.twitter.com/oONdNeqFVx — Jog for Jugs🏃‍♀️4️⃣🍉🍉 (@Jog_For_Jugs) April 12, 2021

Team effort

The campaign was launched by Becky, following her mum Susan’s diagnosis of breast cancer during lockdown.

Rallying round her to offer their support, Becky was helped by a group of her friends who temporarily moved back to Broughty Ferry during the pandemic, after over a decade of living elsewhere.

Though spearheaded by Becky, Jog for Jugs is the end result of a team effort that has been built on family and friendship.

With one in eight women developing breast cancer in their lives, the campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage more people to check their breast tissue regularly for abnormalities.

‘L ight can come from the darkest of places’

Jog for Jugs is encouraging people to complete 8km, donate £8 to breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!, and nominate eight friends to do the same.

The campaign is also asking people to post a “check yourselfie”: a picture shared on social media of participants checking their breasts or pecs to help raise more awareness.

Becky continues: “Our minds are totally blown and there aren’t enough words in the world to convey my thanks to each and every person who has donated or spread the word about Jog for Jugs so far.

“After such a challenging year for everyone, it really does show that light can come from the darkest of places.

“Our ambitious new target of £8,008 would make such a tangible difference to the fabulous folks at CoppaFeel! who have suffered from a dip in donations due to Covid-19. I hope, with a lot of help from our friends, that we can achieve it.”