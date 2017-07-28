Joey Barton outraged at ban from Grenfell charity match

Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has been excluded from a charity match in aid of the victims of the Grenfell tower disaster.

The English FA says it will uphold his 13-month ban from playing football for betting on games.

The ex-QPR and Burnley man has posted his outrage on social media at his exclusion from playing in the charity match.

Barton, who is currently serving the ban, which was reduced from 18 months last week, has told the FA to “engage their brains” after not allowing him to play in the charity match at Loftus Road on September 2.

The game, which will be FA-sanctioned meaning that Barton can’t feature, will take place on his 35th birthday.

This was referenced in the message from GAME4GREENFELL to Barton, which the controversial midfielder tweeted.

I would have loved to be supporting the #Game4Grenfell at Loftus Road on 02.09.17. More info here: https://t.co/sqVzwX4DNT — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 28, 2017

…but @FA have decided my ban extends to helping a great cause. So unfortunately, unless someone engages their brain, I won't make it. pic.twitter.com/AmDu7gOYw3 — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 28, 2017

Former footballers David Seaman, Trevor Sinclair and Alan Shearer, as well as celebrities Tinie Tempah and Olly Murs, who recently performed in Dundee, will all play in the match, which that will raise money for the victims of the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London on the June 14, which caused at least 80 deaths.

Barton was banned for placing 1,260 football-related bets between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016 following an FA hearing in April.

The former England international will be allowed to return to football on the June 1 2018.

Barton is without a club after he was released by Burnley at the end of the season.

He joined Premier League Burnley after playing just fives for Rangers.