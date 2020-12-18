Scottish Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick has quit his post after a backlash over his handling of the country’s drugs crisis.

The SNP Dundee City West MSP agreed to leave the post after discussions with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today.

It comes after opposition parties pushed for a no-confidence vote at Holyrood.

Angela Constance, former cabinet secretary for communities, social security and equalities, is to be made minister for drugs policy, subject to Holyrood approval, Ms Sturgeon has announced.

Mr FitzPatrick was under pressure after the National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed that 1,264 people had died from drug-related causes in Scotland in 2019, up 6% from the previous year.

In his native Dundee, 72 deaths occurred, an increase of six from the previous year.

My thanks to @JoeFitzSNP for his service as Public Health Minister. I’ll seek @ScotParl approval for appointment of @AConstanceSNP as Minister for Drugs Policy, reporting directly to me. We’re determined to tackle the drugs crisis. I will confirm new Public Health Minister soon. https://t.co/xSL0Vvfvrk — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 18, 2020

The new minister for public health will be appointed in due course.

In a statement, Mr FitzPatrick said: “I spoke with the first minister today and agreed that I should leave government.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve in the Scottish Government and, during that time, the most heart-breaking and difficult problems I have faced as public health minister is the harms and deaths caused by drug use.

“I have worked with families who have felt the burden and weight of grief from drug use. I want to thank them for their candour and the amazing efforts they make to try and make our country better and safer for all.

© Kris Miller

“As the minister responsible for this area I, ultimately, take my responsibility. It is clear that my presence as a minister will become a distraction, when we should be focused on achieving the change we need to save lives.

“There is nothing I can express that will ease the loss that so many families have felt due to a death from drugs use. I can only say how sorry I am for their loss, and that hearing the experiences of the families and the recovery communities will never leave me.”

© Supplied by Scottish Government

Nicola Sturgeon said: “I thank Joe for his work as a minister and the service he has given to government over the last eight years, firstly as minister for parliamentary business and then as minister for public health.

“While the time has now come to make a change in the public health brief, no one should doubt Joe’s hard work, dedication, and sincerity. He will continue to champion the interests of his constituents at Holyrood, and I wish him well in the future.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross MP said: “After 13 years of failure, no one can have any confidence in Nicola Sturgeon’s disastrous drugs strategy and the resignation of her public health minister changes nothing.

“If this was about the shocking number of drug-related deaths this year, he would have gone on the day the numbers were released.”