Jobseeker numbers fall in Dundee but remain above Scottish average

The number of people on jobseeking benefits in Dundee is continuing to fall, new figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show.

A total of 3,590 people receive either Jobseekers Allowance or are looking for work whilst on the new-style Universal Credit benefit.

It puts the city’s unemployment rate at approximately 3.6% – a slight rise in the number of people claiming compared to last year.

Benefit chiefs say this is largely due to a rise in jobseekers on Universal Credit, which has a broader range of requirements than the old JSA benefit.

However, compared to five years ago the number of people on jobseeking benefits has fallen by 37%.

Dundee’s Jobcentre Plus in the Wellgate is continuing to partner up with other organisations in the city to offer locals job opportunities, according to employer and partnership manager Jane McEwen.

She said: “From April Citizen Advice Bureau will offer a new service for customers called Help to Claim to provide support to all customers making a claim to Universal Credit. Their staff will be based within the Dundee Jobcentre to help anyone with this process.

“Dundee & Angus College are also offering a new piece of provision in the care sector for 16-19 year olds who live in the Dundee and Angus area.

“And we are working with the Central Library who are offering support for customers in all aspects of recruitment.”

Public sector jobs are a particular focus following the establishment of Social Security Scotland’s headquarters in Dundee.

Across Scotland, the unemployment rate is around 3.4%, a record low for the country and lower than the UK average of 3.9%.

Business bosses have welcomed the news – but others have advised caution because of low pay and the use of open contracts.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “People are working hard but still struggling.”