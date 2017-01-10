Jobs could be lost as future of Dundee’s Meadowside Post Office is put in doubt

A doubt has been cast over the future of the Post Office in Meadowside, Dundee, after it was named as one of those to be franchised.

The Post Office said it will be seeking “partners” for 37 of its directly managed branches, in addition to 93 previously announced in the last calendar year, nearly half of which have now relocated into retail stores.

Jobs could be lost, with a union estimating that across the country 300 staff will be lost.

Roger Gale, sales and trade marketing director, said: “We’re committed to maintaining the Post Office’s special place on the high street and the changes we are making underpin our continued commitment to give communities in every part of the country access to essential services.

“The Post Office’s network of more than 11,600 branches is easily the largest in the UK, with 17 million customer visits a week. The vast majority of these branches are run with partners, and in the locations announced today we believe this will also be a more sustainable approach for the long term.

“With consumer habits changing, and the high cost of maintaining premises in prime high street locations, franchising helps us to keep services where our customers want and need them.

“We will take time to identify the right partners over the coming months and all proposals will be subject to local consultation.

“Post Office has a strong record of supporting people through change and we will be keeping affected staff fully informed as we develop our plans.”

Unite officer Brian Scott said it was “salami slicing of a much respected and valued national institution in pursuit of profit”, adding: “The public will suffer as services are continually and systematically eroded.

“This is another nail in the coffin of the Post Office and a move to online will make the Crown Office network superfluous to requirements. Customers, who want to take up the services that the Post Office is offering, will have to do it online or on the phone.

“This lack of the personal touch goes against the public purpose and ethos of the Post Office. It also paves the way for further franchising of the rapidly diminishing number of Crown Post Offices, which currently number about 300.

“This will make it more difficult for the ordinary consumer, many of them who are elderly, to access quality services.”

Gill Furniss, shadow minister for postal services said: “The Government should look at how it can expand Post Office services and make them sustainable ratherthan just managing a slow decline in services.

“This announcement comes before the Government has even responded to its consultation on the Post Office that closed on 21 December, ignoring the 75,000 postcards returned by the CWU and signed by members of the public in response to the consultation.

“This just shows that the Government is not serious about providing a long-term sustainable future for the Post Office, and even less so about taking on board the views of the public or Post Office workers.”

