Care firm brings jobs boost to Dundee after expansion in Lochee

Lochee is set for a jobs boost.

Mears Care will provide home services in Dundee for the first time following an expansion and 10 new posts are to be created.

They range from fulltime to part-time and there are possibilities for flexible working schedules.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Mears Care has a base in Perth, among its 20 offices in Scotland, and manager Kayleigh Wilson said the new care worker jobs involve helping older people who live at home but are less able to look after themselves.

She said: “Care at home is a specialised service which enables older people and those less able, and those living alone, to have the services they need for an independent life.

© DC Thomson

“Regular visits provide personal care, shopping, medication and companionship.

“We are excited to be expanding into Dundee for the very first time.”

She added: “We give full training to new recruits.”