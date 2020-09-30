Jobs at risk as TSB confirms plans to close branches across Tayside and Fife

TSB has announced plans to close two branches in Dundee, four in Perthshire, five in Fife and two in Angus putting a number of jobs at risk.

Bank workers across the country have been informed today whether their branch is one of 73 across Scotland TSB plans to close.

The city’s branches in Craigiebank and Lochee are to shut, as are those in Carnoustie and Montrose in Angus.

In Perthshire, four branches are set to close – Coupar Angus, Blairgowrie, Pitlochry and Crieff – and in Fife, the branches in Rosyth, Burntisland, Cupar, Buckhaven and Anstruther have been marked for closure.

A “significant change in customer behaviour” has driven the decision, the bank said, with more people also adopting digital banking.

Across the UK, TSB is set to close 164 branches and reduce its headcount by around 900 people.

The bank said it expects most of the 900 redundancies to be voluntary but did not rule out forcing staff out.

Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: “These decisions are the most difficult we take, but we must always be guided by our customers – and we are clearly witnessing a substantial shift towards digital banking.

“We operate a more extensive branch network than most other banks in Scotland, including some much larger than TSB, and we need to reduce its size to reflect the changing needs of our customers and a fast-evolving operational environment.

“TSB remains committed to offering high quality banking services in branches across Scotland. We are also introducing mobile advisers to ensure we look after vulnerable customers and those in rural locations.

“We are working to ensure the transition towards digital – which is being seen right across the economy – is handled sensitively and pragmatically for our colleagues and customers.”

The firm has said it will continue to invest in its 62 remaining Scottish branches to radically improve the customer experience.