Jobless stats in Dundee still above UK average

Unemployment in Dundee remains above the national average as the city continues to deal with uncertainty over Brexit and the future of some employers in the area.

Figures released by the Department for Work and Pensions showed 4.7% of the working-age population currently claims unemployment benefits.

It has dropped by 0.1% compared to last year, but remains far above the national benefit claimant rate of 3.3%.

Dundee has long had an above-average unemployment rate, but is dealing with several major changes to its jobs market such as the loss of McGill and the takeover of Alliance Savings Trust.

Tesco is also holding one-to-ones with staff at its Murraygate store ahead of its closure next month, with some understood to be taking redundancy.

However, Susan Hart, employer and partnership manager at Dundee’s Jobcentre Plus says there are efforts under way to help people find and stay in work.

“The jobs fair at the Caird Hall was really well attended, with a lot of people finding work,” she said.

“There are also seasonal jobs coming up for Christmas, and we’ve been working with a lot of young people in partnership with Skills Development Scotland to help them with their CVs and do interview preparation.

“The 2 Sisters Food Group in Coupar Angus has also come back to us to fill more full-time production roles.

“Dundee and Angus College is starting a new course to help people who may have lost motivation get their mojo back.

“There’s an information session at 2pm on Wednesday at the jobcentre for anyone interested.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The alternative claimant count differs from the “official” unemployment rate in that not everyone out of work claims benefits.

Official unemployment, as dictated by the Labour Market Survey, is 4.1% for the whole of Scotland – slightly above the UK average of 3.9% and up 0.8% compared to the previous quarter.

The increase – putting Scotland’s unemployment rate above the UK’s for the first time in a year – has been described as a “bump in the road” by CBI Scotland.

Director Tracy Black said “huge uncertainty” over Brexit was having a negative impact on jobs.