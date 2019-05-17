Jobcentre’s digital plan for Dundee trades workers made redundant

Older trades workers left unemployed as a result of a number of firms going bust in Dundee are to take part in a Jobcentre initiative teaching digital skills.

The news comes as the number of people claiming Universal Credit (UC) in Dundee rose by more than 500, according to latest figures.

At the beginning of the year, electrical contractor McGill went into administration, while a number of other trade businesses went under, including Land and Building Services.

As part of initiatives being undertaken by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), older people looking for work will be able to take part in a digital skills session.

Susan Hart, employer partnership team manager at the Dundee office, said: “In partnership with Dundee and Angus College, we are promoting a digital course for former trades customers claiming benefits to support the recent redundancies in Dundee.

“This will start in June, with an information session running at the Job centre on Monday June 3 at 2pm.

“As many as 85% of those who attend our sessions find work in the industry they are looking for employment in.

“This course will allow those who might have missed earlier chances to develop their digital skills – be that how to apply for jobs online or learn how to use technology – which can help them back into employment.”

Latest stats show a 0.5% increase in the number of people claiming UC in the city, compared year on year.

More than 4.7% of the population in Dundee are claiming UC, higher than the Scottish average of 3.1%

The DWP said under Universal Credit, a broader span of claimants are required to look for work than under Jobseeker’s Allowance.

As UC is rolled out in particular areas, the number of people recorded as being on the claimant count is therefore likely to rise.