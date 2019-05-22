JOB: Tour guide needed for world-renowned Perthshire whisky distillery and visitor centre

A job opportunity has opened up for a brand home guide at a world-renowned Perthshire whisky distillery and visitor centre.

The Blair Athol Distillery in Pitlochry is advertising for a brand home guide with “a passion to deliver exceptional customer service and dream to be at the forefront of the whisky heritage of Scotland”.

Situated next to the Allt Dour burn, the Blair Athol is one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland. It has been sited on the farmland from which it takes its name since 1798.

Owner Diageo wrote in the advert, which can be found on hijobs.net: “Our brand home guides tell the story of our past, present and future. They give our visitors a five-star experience whilst ensuring the history and passion of our brands shines every day.

“We’re looking for people to become our story tellers and be the heartbeat that keeps our heritage alive.

“At Diageo, character is everything. Going beyond the undoubted skills, experience and creativity of our people, it highlights the uniqueness, courage and energy they bring to each and every challenge.

“Bring your unique character, personality and spirit, and create not only a truly fulfilling career, but the next chapter in an iconic, global story.”

The position is permanent with annualised hours.