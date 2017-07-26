A trade union has warned of “huge issues” with HMRC plans to transfer hundreds of jobs in Dundee to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The tax authority will move the majority of its 462 staff at Sidlaw House to DWP jobs dealing with the new universal credit benefit.

However, the Public and Commercial Services Union claims the changes in Dundee do not offer sufficient job security for staff.

David Lardner, the union’s branch secretary in the city, said: “For those pencilled in to transfer, there is uncertainty due to a lack of information from the department relating to transfer timetable, terms and conditions and what the job roles will entail.”

A spokeswoman for HMRC said: “HMRC’s current staffing figure for Sidlaw House is 462 full-time equivalent posts and we expect the majority of them to transfer gradually to DWP from 2018 to 2021.

“We intend to hold individual discussions with any staff not transferring so that we can identify the support required.”