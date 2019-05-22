JOB: Postie jobs available in Dundee for folk aged 17 and over

Royal Mail has vacancies for postmen/postwomen in Dundee.

The firm is seeking staff aged 17 and over with a driving licence to work three days a week, between Monday and Saturday.

The hourly rate is £8.13 for 17 years olds, rising to £10.46/£11.62 for people aged 18 and over.

The advert on hijobs says: “Our postmen and postwomen are part of the community. We don’t just deliver post: we deliver a promise.

“No matter the location, we make it to that doorstep – and we make our customers smile. It might seem like a little thing but, together, we have a big impact.”