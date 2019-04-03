JOB OPPORTUNITY: Scotrail recruiting train drivers on starting salary of £47k

Scotrail is recruiting train drivers on a starting salary of £47,1800 per year.

The package includes a final pension salary and free and reduced travel on Scotrail trains for the successful candidate, as well as their partner and dependent children.

The job application says: “We are seeking fully qualified mainline train drivers. This is an exciting chance to embark on a new and career with great prospects and benefits.

“Our drivers play a key role in the safe and smooth running of our service and are committed to providing excellent service to all passengers.

“We would require our applicants to have experience of driving on Network Rail infrastructure.

“We would also require all applicants to give their consent to the disclosure of safety performance information from current employers.”