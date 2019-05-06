JOB OPPORTUNITY: ScotRail is recruiting trainee train drivers who can earn £48k+ per year

ScotRail is advertising trainee train driver positions – with salaries of more than £48,000 per year.

Trainees will be paid a salary of £27,483 per annum, with this increasing to £38,194 after qualifying as a driver.

After six months the annual pay will increase to £40,792, to £43,810 after nine months and possibly £48,360 on successful completion of all training.

According to the Hijob advert, which was posted yesterday, the full-time role requires the ability to “stay calm and alert” under pressure, a “logical mind” and good communication skills.