JOB OPPORTUNITY: One day left to apply for SSE’s trainee engineer scheme in Dundee

Prospective candidates have just one day to apply for SSE’s trainee engineer programme 2019.

The programme, which is running in Kyle of Lochalsh, Caithness, Orkney, Uist, Stornoway, Portree, Strathpeffer, Inverness, Elgin, Peterhead, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Pitlochry, Inverawe and Dunoon, offers a salary of £18,000 with yearly increase plus excellent company benefits.

The job application says: “Are you thinking about university but you’re worried about tuition fees and student loans?

“Our trainee engineer programme provides an opportunity for you to earn a salary at the same time as learning.

“The programme lasts for three years and combines academic study with work-based experience.

“Working within our energy networks or generation & renewable operations business, you’ll have the opportunity to study towards a HNC in electrical engineering for our energy networks business or a foundation degree in power engineering for our generation and renewables business.

“All of our trainee engineers do spend some time staying away from home at college or university.

“This is usually for 2-3 weeks blocks once per term. When not studying, you’ll spend the balance of your time on placements which may include working in the field, at power stations and Control Rooms or working alongside experienced SSE crafts people and engineers.”

Closing date for applications is Wednesday May 1 2019.