JOB OPPORTUNITY: Escape to remote Scottish island that needs a new nurse

A remote Scottish island with a population of just 60 people has put an advert out for a new nurse.

Fair Isle, located halfway between Orkney and the Shetland Mainland, is looking for “an enthusiastic, autonomous practitioner” to live on the island – and the job pays up to £35,000 a year.

If you’re wondering whether secluded island life is right for you, there a few things to consider: the beautiful spot is really great for bird watching, with around 10,000 puffins.

Plus, there are also lots of sheep to keep you company.

But there’s only small shop – and, well, no pub.

The advert, posted on NHS Scotland’s website, says: “Are you looking for a challenge?

“We are looking for an enthusiastic autonomous practitioner with a degree of flexibility to work on the non-doctor island of Fair Isle.”

The advert also states the successful applicant will be in charge of ensuring all islanders in the small community have access to appropriate healthcare to meet their needs.

With just 60 residents to look after, and with the island only being three miles long and one and a half miles wide, there’s no denying you’ll forever be bumping into your patients here. But take a look at how beautiful the coastline of Fair Isle is…

According to BBC Newsbeat, the previous nurse had several other jobs while on the island too – she was also the church organist, she led the Christmas choir, and taught music.

Well, if you’re a nurse who’s looking for a (big) change, applications are open until April 24.