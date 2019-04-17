Wednesday, April 17th 2019 Show Links
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Editorial intern for DC Thomson magazines in Dundee

by Steven Rae
April 17, 2019, 1:56 pm
DC Thomson's headquarters in Meadowside, Dundee.
DC Thomson Media is looking for an Editorial intern to join the team based in Dundee over the summer period.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career in media by joining the award-winning team behind My Weekly and The Scots Magazine.

Working with editors, writers, researchers and designers, you will produce content for our magazines and online platforms.

You will have the opportunity to learn a wide range of magazine publishing skills.

You should be working towards a journalism/media degree, HND or equivalent qualification.

The successful candidate will demonstrate an understanding of trends in the magazine industry plus excellent writing skills and a flair for ideas generation.

Evidence of previous publication is desirable, as is a purposeful social media presence.

For further information, and to apply, please click APPLY

The closing date for applications is April 26 2019.

For more jobs, see: careers.dcthomson.co.uk

