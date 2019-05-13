JOB OPPORTUNITY: Accommodation included in Angus horse sanctuary role

An Angus animal sanctuary is looking for a manager/field officer – and is inclduing accommodation in the package.

Set in 220 acres of paddocks and woodland, the Redwings Mountains Centre, north of Forfar, provides a place of sanctuary to 90 horses, ponies and donkeys, as well as wildlife including red squirrels and mountain birds.

The advert says: “We are looking for an experienced manager to lead on the next phases for Redwings Mountains, which are; to expand our facilities for visitors by developing the property we have on site, and carry out field work from Mountains to increase our equine welfare impact in Scotland.

“As well as taking on the lead position of centre manager, the postholder would, after significant training and coaching, be able to increase our impact by working with horse owners and keepers.

“You would be supported by an experienced visitors and engagement manager and a team of staff and volunteers.

“For someone who wants to relocate, there is the opportunity to live in at Mountains in a property that allows domestic pets.

“The successful applicant must have management experience, an understanding of good horse care, as well as being a good communicator, both written and verbal.

“You will need to be a team player, working with head office in Norfolk and other satellite sites across the UK.”

The advert adds that the employers offer shift workers a premium pay rate on Sundays and bank holidays.

The sarting salary is £24,500, for 40 hours of work per week, with the closing date and time 4pm on Friday May 31.

