JOB: Iceland offering £32k salaries for supermarket managers in Dundee and Fife

The Iceland supermarket is offering salaries of up to £32k for store managers in Dundee and Fife.

The chain has advertised its vacancies on hijobs.net, citing the desire for “outstanding store managers who will lead and inspire their team with speed, energy and enthusiasm”.

The advert adds: “Key to the role of a store manager is the ability to instil the Iceland passion – #PowerofFrozen – in your team, maximise their potential and be pivotal to the ongoing successful Iceland story.

“We are hands-on retailers, who thrive on the daily challenges, responsibilities and ownership to deliver the best standards and service on the high street through our teams to our customers.

“How would we sum up an Iceland Store Manager? Leaders and inspirers; retail high flyers.”

The full-time roles come with salaries of £28,000 to £32,000 per year.