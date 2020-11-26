Job cuts prospect causing ‘upset and anxiety’ at Dundee University

Costcutting plans which could lead to dozens of jobs being axed at Dundee University are causing upset and anxiety on campus, it has been claimed.

The university confirmed it planned to merge its social sciences and humanities and social work schools earlier this week as it attempts to save around £3 million annually.

The plans mean 34 out of 227 full time jobs will be cut on campus, with the institution hopeful this can be made up through voluntary redundancies.

However, the university has not ruled out compulsory severance as it attempts to stem the tide of the devastating impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One whistleblower, who got in touch with the Tele, claimed the plans had caused distress among staff and students alike in recent weeks.

They said: “Several students had already thought something was up before the announcement as some of the humanities lecturers had been acting unusually and seemed clearly upset or not their normal selves during online classes recently.

“We had previously heard of the merging of the schools but the job cuts were news and very shocking. The proposals are huge and will have massive implications for the university and the students.”

In August, the university asked all 3,000 of its staff to consider unpaid career breaks, reduced working hours, and early retirement to prevent pay cuts.

At the time, the institution, one of the city’s biggest employers, said it was facing a £15.6 million black hole next year.

The University and College Union said it was vital that all avenues were explored before compulsory job cuts.

Mary Senior, Scotland official for the union, said: “These plans make this a worrying time for staff and students at Dundee, particularly when staff have worked tirelessly in difficult circumstances to keep the university open, delivering teaching, research and student support during the pandemic.

“The university must consider all other options, not simply move to cutting vital frontline staff.

“This is the time to be investing in university places, ensuring we are delivering the education-led recovery to this global health and economic crisis.

“Universities should not be using Covid-19 as cover for cutting jobs, and the first step is to work with the unions to protect staff and the education they provide.”

A spokesman for the university said: “The university is committed to its Redundancy Avoidance Policy and we will do all that we can to avoid compulsory redundancies.

“However, to make the necessary savings it may also require a compulsory redundancy programme. For the moment these remain proposals.

“We are now consulting widely with staff to refine these proposals, including an online survey and open meetings. We will then bring forward more detailed implementation plans to enact the revised proposals in the New Year.”