Retired cop Neil Coupar hasn’t just worked on Tayside’s most notorious crimes — his expertise has been called upon time and time again across the country.

However, he has also helped to identify victims of the 9/11 attacks and was involved in securing the UK’s biggest haul of Class A drugs.

Neil, who has now joined Abertay University as a lecturer in forensic science, said: “Forensics is very rewarding and always changing.”

He was seconded to the Metropolitan Police’s anti-terror branch in London, working on cases so secret they’re locked down to this day.

He added: “I worked on quite a few bits and pieces with the Met. It’s not stuff that I talk about — because I can’t. Terrorism, and anti-terrorism, were becoming more prolific at the time. It was a real eye opener.”

In the aftermath of 9/11, Neil was recruited as one of several “satellite officers” working to identify missing people from across the country who may have died in the attack.

He carried out forensic “harvests” in which samples were gathered from items such as toothbrushes and cups to compare with remains from Ground Zero.

He explained: “We would recover what we could to compare to remains to see if there was a match. To this day, not everyone has been identified.”

He added that occasions where the job became “personal” were few and far between, despite its dark nature.

Neil said: “This job changes people — but you can’t let it get personal. I went to a fatal fire one year and my own son had the same pyjamas and the same posters on his wall as the two wee boys killed in the fire. It became personal for me that night.

“Going to New York, and seeing the memorial after gathering evidence, that became personal too.”

Elsewhere, Neil was called upon to help with the recovery of £500 million of cocaine from the MV Hamal off the Aberdeenshire coast. He explained: “During this search, using specialised deep penetration officers, we removed false bulkheads and found more than half-a-billion pounds worth of cocaine.

“All the parties in Magaluf were ruined that year, I imagine. After the trial we were moving the bales we recovered. When you’re standing there with a bale of cocaine which would pay off a mortgage it’s quite bizarre.”

Neil took the decision to retire from his post as Team Leader at the Scottish Police Authority last year.

While hanging up the white overalls wasn’t easy, he said the time was right for fresh blood, adding: “I can bring these practical experiences, which money can’t buy, to lecturing.

“When you see your colleagues in the papers, you do think about the fact you could’ve been there, but it’s time someone else stepped in.”