Job Centre teams up with Forth Ports for warehouse jobs scheme

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to be trained up in warehousing in a new scheme run by Forth Ports and Dundee’s job centre.

The city’s JobCentre Plus (JCP) has teamed up with the Port of Dundee to offer a four-week course in warehouse training.

Those who take part in the course could find work at the port as it prepares for its annual grain harvest operation in August.

Susan Hart, of Dundee’s JCP, said: “This course starts in July and covers all aspects of warehousing – including forklift certification.

“It’ll help Forth Ports with their grain harvest and applicants are guaranteed a job interview. We’ve run this for three years and it has been really successful.”

The annual grain-drying operation at the Port of Dundee is one of the largest in the country, processing more than 250,000 tonnes of produce each year.

​Jackie Anderson, group HR manager at Forth Ports, said: “Our annual partnership with Dundee Jobcentre Plus supports local jobseekers to achieve the relevant qualifications in IOSH and forklift truck training and gain valuable work experience so they are able to apply for relevant roles, including a guaranteed interview for our temporary grain harvest vacancies.”

Elsewhere, staff at Dundee’s JobCentre, based at the Wellgate, are continuing efforts to support young people into skilled trades.

The body is working with the Princes Trust and D&A College to promote a new course, Get Into Electrical Installation, targeted at budding sparkies aged 18–30.

UK JobCentres have undergone changes in line with the reform of the welfare system and the introduction of Universal Credit.

A report published by the Work and Pensions Select Committee at the time of UC’s launch noted: “Changes to JCP services will mean that the Jobcentre will become much more than the place where people sign on to benefits.”

The number of people employed in Scotland is at a record high of 2.7m, according to official figures.