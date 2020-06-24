Arbroath man repeatedly choked partner who took overdose due to vile abuse

A vile domestic abuser repeatedly choked his partner before telling police that he would come after her once he was released from prison.

Brian Smith’s victim was so terrified during his heinous assault that she believed she was going to die.

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that the woman had taken a drug overdose as a result of the abuse at Smith’s hands.

The brute is now facing a lengthy jail term after pleading guilty to attacking the woman over a two-month period at an address in Arbroath.

A sheriff heard how the woman was a victim in 10 of Smith’s previous convictions. The pair were said to have been in an on-off relationship around the time of the first incident on Valentine’s Day this year.

Prosecutor Eilidh Robertson said a row ensued after the woman believed Smith, 46, was in a relationship with somebody else.

She said: “She described him as choking her with is left hand and was extremely afraid, shocked and believed he was going to kill her.

“He told the complainer that he was going to smash her head in.”

The woman went to the bathroom and locked the door behind her where she then took an overdose of tablets.

She later made her way downstairs where she was again pounced on by Smith who pinned his knees on her chest and put his hands around her throat.

Ms Robertson said Smith squeezed very hard and left the woman struggling to breathe.

An ambulance was contacted and the woman spent a couple of days in Ninewells Hospital. She later disclosed that the domestic abuse was a “precursor” for the overdose.

The incident was only reported to police after the woman had spoken to family members after leaving hospital.

Smith was arrested on March 8 and told police: “I am going to get her.

“She better move because as soon as I get out of here I am going to get her. I swear to god she’s getting it.”

Smith, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman by pinning her down with his knees on her chest, repeatedly seizing her by the throat, repeatedly restricting her breathing, making threats of violence, acting in an aggressive manner and repeatedly shouting on Glenmoy Terrace, Arbroath, and police headquarters on West Bell Street between February 15 and March 8.

A motion was made by the Crown to impose a decade-long non-harassment order on Smith as part of his sentence.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie opted to reserve his mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sentence was deferred until July by Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC. Smith was remanded in custody meantime.