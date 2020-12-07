Jings, Crivvens, Help ma Boab! Someone has stolen Oor Wullie fae a hoose in Forfar

An Angus woman has been forced to hide her garden ornaments after an Oor Wullie statue was stolen from her garden.

The 2ft tall figurine depicting the iconic character polishing his boot was pinched from a garden on Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, some time over the last week.

Gillian Sinclair said her mother-in-law, Evelyn Sinclair, is now “fearful” other items would have been taken after discovering he was missing on Saturday.

After launching an appeal online to track down Wullie and his trademark bucket they discovered there had been a spate of apparent garden thefts in Angus recently.

Gillian added: “My mother-in-law has had Wullie in the garden for over a year, she got it as a gift, it was from the Charleton Fruit Farm in Montrose and cost £60.

“We initially thought it was maybe kids that had stolen it but on hearing other stories of items being taken from gardens in Angus we are now thinking it has been stolen to sell.”

“At this stage we haven’t contacted the police but one person who commented on the social media post advised there had been an incident in Brechin which could have been connected.”

Gillian said Evelyn has taken the decision to remove other items including characters from the Seven Dwarves, and has also decided against a Christmas display this year.

She added: “After Wullie going missing she is worried that someone is stealing them one at a time. There are so many beautiful ornaments, her whole garden was like a display.

“She enjoyed the kids being in awe of her garden and usually at Christmas she does a big Santa display on top of her normal garden ornaments.

“Due to this she has now packed up everything in her shed, she is fearful of other things being taken as she has spent a lot of money over the years creating a big magical garden display.”

“The fact that someone has stolen this item that was bought by her husband, Tom as a present has really disappointed her.

“The family members are angry, as we know how much time and effort she has put into her garden.

“She hasn’t been keeping the best of health and had still been enjoying pottering in her garden and adding more characters for all the local kids to see.”