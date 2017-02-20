No one can question one Dundee man’s passion for the city’s most famous fictional son.

Will Devine has had a permanent tribute to Oor Wullie tattooed on his leg.

West End resident and lifelong Wullie fan Will Devine got the eye-popping inkage this week to celebrate his heritage — and said he wanted to get something more distinctive than some other designs.

The 42-year-old said: “I have read Oor Wullie since I was a kid and I wanted something that represented Dundee.

“I was born in Dundee so that’s the main reason why I had it done.

“People usually get Dundee or Dundee United football badges but I thought I would have something different.”

Will’s tattoo, on his left thigh, is based on artwork from the inside cover of an Oor Wullie annual and shows the wee scamp standing on his trademark bucket.

He’s surrounded by his gang of pals — Soapy Soutar, Primrose Paterson, Wee Eck and Fat Bob — with PC Murdoch and Ma and Pa in the background.

The artwork was expertly inked by Heather Dewar, who owns the Tribal Skribe parlour in Lochee High Street.

Heather said that with the range of images artists can create these days, local tattoos are few and far between.

She said she leapt at the opportunity to etch Wullie and his pals on to Will’s leg.

The 46-year-old, who has worked as a professional artist for 14 years, said: “He’s really happy with it.

“He came in with the artwork and said, ‘I want this’.

“It was the inside of the front cover of an Oor Wullie annual and it was great fun to do. As an artist you can pick up a few tricks on how the original artist drew the artwork.”

Will, who works at the West Park Conference Centre as a general assistant, reckons Wullie will stand alone as his only tattoo that pays tribute to the City of Discovery.

He said: “I have got other tattoos but I don’t have anything else about Dundee.

“The reaction has been really good.

“I’ll have to wear shorts if I want to show it off though.”

He added: “Oor Wullie is quite close to my heart so it will probably be the only tattoo about Dundee I’ll get.”