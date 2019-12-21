Jingle tills in Dundee as city centre shops prepare for shopping stampede

City centre stores are gearing up for their busiest day of the year as shoppers launch today’s festive spending blitz.

And Dundee bargain hunters have been advised to hit the streets early to avoid bitter disappointment.

A spokesman for Boots said: “This is definitely going to be our busiest day of the year and we expect a huge number of customers.

“We have had queues all week at the Christmas Shop on the first floor where gift sets are available and also at the electrical goods pick up point.

“Perfume has been a big seller and we have been running short on some, so I would advise anyone coming into the city centre to get here early.”

Jewellers H Samuel is open for its last Christmas before shutting on January 24.

A member of staff said they expected another final flurry of sales today, but declined to comment further.

A Debenhams spokeswoman said that their pre-Christmas sales had prompted a rush and added: “The women’s cosmetics and toiletries have been selling well again this year.”

Jade Martin, manager of Ann Summers in Reform Street, said: “We have been so busy that we extended our opening hours until 8pm on Friday and we are ready for Saturday’s rush.

“Our most popular items have been the velvet Santa dress and bra and pants sets which are on offer of two for £25.

“But the Santa suit has been super popular.

“We have had a great year and, believe it or not, my shop in Reform Street in Dundee is one of the top performers in the whole of the UK which is great.

“I am spoiled as well by having a cracking team who make my job easier.

“We are due to close at 4pm on Christmas Eve, but I am thinking of staying open if there’s a last-minute rush. It would be crazy to turn money away.”

Meanwhile, Malcolm Angus, centre manager at the Overgate, said: “More than 620,000 people have visited Overgate so far in December and we anticipate this weekend will be the busiest of the entire year.

“The Christmas countdown is well and truly on and the atmosphere in the stores is fantastic with all expecting a bumper rush of footfall, particularly across beauty, fragrance and leisure.

“Last minute shoppers can take advantage of many great offers that have launched in some stores ranging from 25% upwards on selected products.”

He added: “The response to Santa’s School has been phenomenal too and this has been a major attraction for families who are making Overgate a one-stop destination for their Christmas shopping.

“Overgate’s food operators have also been experiencing strong trade and are ready for what is looking likely to be an exceptionally busy weekend for them too, especially with families visiting Santa’s School.

“The festive offering in the centre across the weekend also includes the Evening Telegraph’s Christmas Roadshow and Dundee United Footbal Club’s pop-up shop, as well as Christmas gift pop-ups from Touch of Glass, Gifts of Winter and Gemrocks.

“What’s more, Overgate’s opening hours on Sunday are extended from 9am until 6pm and the centre’s unbeatable £1 parking offer is still running.”