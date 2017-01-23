Tivoli Snooker Club in Dundee raised £1,300 for Maggie’s Cancer Centre in the city by hosting an exhibition match featuring one of the sport’s biggest stars.

An event featuring Jimmy “Whirlwind” White was held at the club earlier this month.

White made his appearance fresh from playing Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Scottish Open.

The event at the Bonnybank Road club saw members chosen through a raffle to play a frame against the six-time world championship finalist.

Chris Carle, of Tivoli’s, said: “It was a great night and we’re really pleased to have been able to help the charity.”

Pictured are snooker referee Davie Cumming, Rebecca Stott from the Maggie’s Centre and Tivoli owner Jim Carroll.