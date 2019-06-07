Jimmy Nicholl to continue as Northern Ireland coach after Dundee arrival

James McPake’s assistant Jimmy Nicholl will check in for his new role at Dundee next week after doing his part for the Northern Ireland national team.

The new Dens boss had nobody else in mind to assist him when he was appointed on a full-time basis on Friday but will have to wait to team up with the 62-year-old.

Michael O’Neill’s men face Estonia on Saturday and then Belarus on Tuesday in Euro 2020 qualifying before Nicholl arrives at Dens.

And McPake revealed the former Manchester United man will continue his work with the national set-up going forward.

McPake said: “Jimmy is someone I’ve known for the last six or seven years after working with him at Hibs and been on a few trips with him to Northern Ireland as well.

“He’s still their assistant and that won’t change.

“That shows the level he is working at that he still has access to that kind of football.

“He’ll be away with them and then will be in here full-time from next week.

“He has a wealth of experience and a wealth of knowledge and I have a great relationship with him.

“Jimmy is brilliant and this isn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“It was tough with St Mirren being in the play-offs – they were great after that allowing us to speak to Jimmy.

“I’m delighted and I wouldn’t have gone for the job if I couldn’t have brought Jimmy Nicholl with me.

“That’s how important he is to me.”

Nicholl’s playing career saw him come through the youth set-up at Old Trafford before stopping in at Sunderland, Rangers and Raith Rovers, where he took over as player- manager in 1990. Since then he has managed Millwall and been caretaker at Hibs and Rangers.