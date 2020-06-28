Jimmy Nicholl tips Dundee first-team coach Dave Mackay to replace him as assistant manager

Jimmy Nicholl expects Dundee to choose Dave Mackay to replace him as assistant manager.

The vastly-experienced Nicholl admitted it “was a wee bit of a surprise” to discover that he was being let go by the Dark Blues on Friday.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Nicholl predicted an in-house appointment at Dens Park, with the former St Johnstone defender stepping up from first-team coach to become James McPake’s number two.

Nicholl said: “They’ve got to appoint from within the club.

“They’ll have Dave Mackay.

“He was in doing a bit of coaching and he was doing the scouting reports.

“James is just a young manager, he’s got a good wee set-up, good players, so he’ll be all right. I wished him good luck.”

There was better news for Nicholl on Saturday when new Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough called to say he wants him to continue in his coaching post with the national team.