BLETHER: Dundee Schoolboys won Scottish Cup but Jimmy’s medal was still in the cardboard box

The Dundee Schoolboys U/15 Select side, which appeared in the February 23 issue, listed only the names of the players.

It did not reveal how that team fared that particular season (1971-72).

However, after several replies from players in the photo, it turns out they actually won the Scottish Cup that term.

Jimmy Morton, who went on to have a long senior career with teams such as St Johnstone and Berwick Rangers, was first to respond.

Said Jimmy: “We actually went on to win the trophy that year, under the manager Mr Jim Chaplain of Lawside Academy.

“Some of the squad and their schools were – Martin McRitchie (Morgan), Jimmy Lorimer (Logie), Ian Taylor (Stobswell), Craig Millar (Morgan), Charlie Coats (Kirkton), Mark Law (Morgan), Jim Morton (Kirkton), Cammy Fraser (Linlathen), John Holt (Stobswell), Jimmy Spink (Stobswell), John Robbins (Harris), Alan McKimmie (Logie), Stevie Myles (Lawside), George Peacock (Lawside), Neil Follon (Lawside).

“In the first round, we met Aberdeen at Glebe Park, Brechin.

“We were 1-0 down early on, but went on to win 6-1.

“In the second/third rounds, I think we played Airdrie/Coatbridge, but I’m not sure.

“The semi-final saw us beat Fife 3-1 in Glenrothes.

“The final was a two-legged affair against Stirlingshire.

“Our home first leg was played at Dundee FC’s Dens Park and, despite leading 3-0 and 4-1, we ended up drawing 4-4.

“However, in the second leg at East Stirlingshire FC’s Firs Park, we won the game 3-2 to lift the trophy.”

Jimmy also remembers the trophy being presented.

“The Scottish Cup was presented at the Caird Hall by the Lord Provost, with other local dignitaries attending.

“However, my trophy was missing, and it ended up being presented separately by the Provost after it was found inside the cardboard box the trophies were delivered in.”

In addition to Jimmy, several others signed for senior clubs.

Jimmy continued: “John Holt (Dundee United and Dundee) and Cammy Fraser (Hearts, Dundee and Rangers) obviously had great careers, while I’m sure Martin McRitchie and John Robbins signed for Manchester City.

“Alan McKimmie, Jimmy Spink, Neil Follon and Stevie Myles might have signed professional, too, but it was 47 years ago”

n There were quite a number of other replies, and I’ll feature them in the coming weeks.