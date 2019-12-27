Former football and I’m A Celebrity star Jimmy Bullard coming to Dundee for charity dinner

A former English Premier League and I’m A Celebrity star is set to appear at the Invercarse Hotel next year.

Jimmy Bullard who previously played for Hull City and Fulham is set to appear at a fundraising dinner for Riverside CSC Amateurs.

The Englishman has carved a successful career for himself on television after retiring from competitive football in 2012.

A stint in the Australian jungle in I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here in 2014 saw Bullard become a household name away from the game.

Riverside CSC Amateurs have said demand for the event is set to be high.

BBC Radio presenter and journalist Tam Cowan will host and after-dinner speaker Jim Morrison will entertain in his own unique way.

Taking place on Sunday May 24, tickets are priced at £65 or £85 for a VIP package.

For more details contact 07930 829247.