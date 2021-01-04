It’s more than a week since he died but fans are still making a pilgrimage to Tannadice to pay their respects to Jim McLean.

The legendary Dundee United manager died on Boxing Day, aged 83, after a long illness.

For more than a week fans have continued to go to the gates of the club to lay flowers, scarves, flags and other tributes to the football manager affectionately known as Mr Dundee United.

The memorabilia now stretches the entire length and height of the fence outside the main entrance to the club.

© Kenny Smith

There are scarves, flags and football tops from many other clubs including Dundee FC, Celtic, Ajax in Holland, Barcelona, and IFK Goteburg, which features a message in Swedish.

One message from Mike McDonald summed up many cards, saying “Thank you for some amazing memories….it was a privilege to witness.”

© Supplied by Lindsey Hamilton

Among those paying their respects yesterday was Dougie Doogan, 29 from Douglas.

He said: “I have actually been here a few times this past week. I just wanted to come back and see how the tributes had grown.

“It’s incredible how many tributes there are here now. So many people have been affected by his death.”

© Supplied by Lindsey hamilton

Dougie Bertram, 42, from Kirriemuir said yesterday was the first chance he had had to get to Tannadice.

He said: “He was a hero for me, a true legend. He was amazing and it was him who got me into football when I was a boy and I have followed the club ever since. It was no wonder that he got teams to play for him the way they did.

“I wanted to be able to come here to pay my respects. What he did for the club and Dundee and even Scotland was amazing.”

© Supplied by Lindsey Hamilton

Sam Grogan, 50, from Broughty Ferry said: “I have been working and this is the first chance I have had to get here.

“He really was Mr Dundee United and he did so much for the club.”

Tribute was paid at Celtic Park when Dundee United played there on December 30 with the club posting before kick off “We will now observe a minute’s silence for the titan of football known affectionately as ‘Wee Jim.”

The club added: “Jim will be remembered as a pioneering manager who led Dundee United to domestic and European acclaim while also serving as assistant to former Scotland manager Jock Stein, including at World Cup 1982.”

© Kenny Smith

The club’s official website also launched an online book of condolence, with the permission of the McLean family, inviting fans to celebrate his life by sharing their thoughts, memories and stories.

Visit www.dundeeunitedfc.co.uk to sign the book.