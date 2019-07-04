Jim McLean statue could appear at Tannadice before end of the season

A statue in tribute to legendary Dundee United manager Jim McLean could yet make an appearance at Tannadice before the end of the season.

But it won’t quite be the full bhuna just yet, with a smaller version of United’s greatest manager due to make an appearance at the community open day set to take place in August.

Sculptor Alan Herriot is currently finalising the details on the maquette – a smaller model of the statue – which will be around 600mm in size and will give fans an idea of how the real thing will look.

George Haggarty, chairman of the Jim McLean Tribute Group which is made up of various fans’ supporters groups, said he and his fellow committee members have been discussing the finer details of the design before it goes on display.

The group revealed last month that, thanks to donations so far, they have already reached the halfway mark of their £70,000 target.

He said: “We want to try to get it as close to Jim as possible but there have been so many different images of him through the ages.

“Another point of discussion was should Jim be in a blazer or a double breasted jacket and we’ve been in discussions with the family in regards to that.”

“We updated people of our progress on our social media pages but it’s certainly exciting to have reached this stage. There is still a series of events planned but our target date for the main statue is spring of 2020.

“On seeing the maquette so far, the attention to detail is incredible.”

Midlothian-based sculptor Mr Herriot had previously designed the statue of Sir Robert Watson-Watt in Brechin in 2014.

George added: “I was hearing about the success of Alan’s sculpture of Watson-Watt and people from across the world had bought replicas of the statue.

“If there was a demand we would certainly look at creating 3D replicas of Jim’s statue for general sale.”

A play about Jim’s time in football is also being adapted to a play which will hit the stage at Dundee Rep next year in February and March.