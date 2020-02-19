Play on life of legendary Dundee Utd boss Jim McLean launches at Dundee Rep

A play on the life of Dundee United’s legendary manager Jim McLean has kicked off at Dundee Rep.

And tonight a group of former Tannadice players will be in the audience for the show, called Smile, before staging a question and answer session at the end .

The play features just two actors, Barrie Hunter who plays McLean and Chris Alexander who performs a host of different characters.

Chris said: “I have not actually counted the number of characters I play because I think I would just start to worry.

“I researched a lot of them on You Tube footage but strangely enough there wasn’t much of one character Duncan Ferguson who is in a section of the show, so I do a generic east coast accent.

“It was only when he became interim Everton manager that I got to study more of him because there just isn’t a lot of interviews. He didn’t do a lot of interviews.”

The play is written by Phil Differ and directed by Sally McLean, both of whom are big football fans.

Phil told how he got the idea for the play about the legendary manager after meeting him at a football show in the BBC studios and found him to be a different character away from football where he had the dour and tough image.

Chris added: “I am from Glasgow, but I am an Aberdeen fan and so is Sally the director yet here’s the two of us doing a show about the old enemy Dundee United.

“We had a lot of help from Jim’s wife Doris who came to rehearsals. She is a lovely woman and was very open about Jim and his passion for football and what he was like away from the game.”

Barrie said: “Jim McLean’s family are coming to the shows including some from Luxembourg so no pressure eh?

“We are all excited and very positive about it.

“The former players are coming to do a question and answer session with the audience after the show which will be very interesting.”

The ex-Tannadice stars taking to the stage are: Hamish McAlpine, Maurice Malpas, John Holt and Paul Hegarty.

They will be joined by former Dundee Utd played Archie Knox, who also played for Dundee.

The show will only be staged in Dundee and the theatre has been decorated with photographs of United triumphs plus a miniature statue of the iconic manager.