The best football brain I have ever encountered. That’s how I would describe Jim McLean.

Much will be said and written in the wake of the passing of Dundee United’s greatest ever manager at the age of 83.

A man of strong opinions, some of it may not be complimentary.

During his long career in management and then as the Tangerines’ chairman, he clashed with many people.

A considerable number of players, coaching staff, other managers, the football authorities, members of the media and even fans had run-ins with the great man.

But what none – even those who fell foul of him – will do is question his ability when it came to putting a team on the park.

On that score McLean was a genius; one who can rightly be put up alongside the likes of Jock Stein, Sir Alex Ferguson, Bill Shankly and Sir Matt Busby when it comes to listing the best ever Scottish managers.

Like them, he was ahead of his time. So much so that, even now, almost three decades after he quit management, his ideas on how the game should be played could be considered avant-garde.

© DC Thomson

McLean’s achievements at United, a club he liked to describe as a “corner shop”, are testimony to that.

Despite modest resources, he led them to a league championship and two League Cup successes, a UEFA Cup final, a European Cup semi-final and five Scottish Cup finals.

On top of that he unearthed a succession of great players, from Dave Narey to Duncan Ferguson, with a list of too many to mention in between.

On that point, if he was here today Jim would chastise me for not having mentioned the role played by talent spotters like Doug Cowie, Davie Small, Kenny Cameron and Graeme Liveston.

And that would show a sign of his character not often mentioned: Whatever his faults, he would never take sole credit for any achievement if he knew others had contributed.

In football terms, what he did with his United side was superhuman.

He did not build United from scratch. Predecessor Jerry Kerr, the man who brought him to Tannadice late in 1971, provided solid foundations by transforming them from a struggling side in the old Second Division to an established top flight club.

But what McLean built on that was not the corner shop he would refer to, but a skyscraper.

By the time of his crowning glory, the 1982/83 Premier League title, he had constructed a wonderful team – certainly the best in United’s history and one of the top sides to come out of Scottish football.

That they should have won more is not in question, but what they managed means their iconic status is well merited.

And but for one off day in Rome in 1984, they would have appeared in a European Cup final.

Given their opponents would have been Liverpool in their pomp, it’s impossible to say United would have won Europe’s premier club competition.

Even so, what McLean built was a team that was feared across the continent, one that played an intelligent brand of football that was too good for even some of the giants on that stage.

Where he did not always succeed was in man management, though that was largely because he was a perfectionist who believed even the most accomplished of players could still improve.

As part-time assistant to Jock Stein for Scotland, McLean would often tell how the great man would try to get him to focus on the strengths of the players in the national squad and not their weaknesses.

Such was his regard for living legend Stein, he accepted that as a fair criticism.

That, too, was perhaps a fault, for, having made bad players good, good players great and great players exceptional, it’s hard to see where the flaw in his philosophy was.

On a personal level, while his reputation for disliking the press was well earned, as a young reporter I seldom found him anything other than helpful.

For all his moans about newspapers, Jim knew how to use them and he knew a story.

During his daily briefings with the local media, 99% of the time his first words were the top line of the story.

In dealing with him as manager from the late 1980s through to his controversial departure as chairman in 2000 after he struck a reporter during a television interview, I was lucky.

His favourite paper was The Tele. He read it every night and would also scrutinise match reports in The Sporting Post.

Realising better than others before or since it was the most direct route to the majority of Arabs, that meant he often steered stories our way.

His like of my paper also had its down side.

If he did not like a story, we would soon hear about it, either via a blast during the lunchtime press sit-down or, if he viewed the crime as particularly heinous, via a phone call first thing in the morning.

Once, after a Scottish Cup draw at Aberdeen, about which I’d written United had been forced to defend for much of the second half but were deserving of a replay, he told me I knew nothing about football.

Not a bad judge many would say, and when I plucked up the courage to inform him I’d only been expressing my opinion, I was quickly told the likes of me should not have them.

That report earned my only ban from Jim. It lasted 24 hours before he was on the phone with a line for that weekend’s Sporting Post and normal service was resumed.

And on this sad day, my overriding memory of Jim McLean will be of a man who, however tough a taskmaster he could be, helped this young local reporter immensely.

To say Scottish football has lost another of its greats is not an opinion, it’s an undeniable fact.