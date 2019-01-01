‘Jim McIntyre the best man for Dundee’ says Tommy Wright

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has expressed sympathy for the “big job” on Saturday’s opposing number Jim McIntyre’s hands after his side “dominated” the Dark Blues.

Goals from Scott Tanser and Liam Craig set up the 2-0 Premiership success at Dens Park to leave their Tayside rivals bottom of the table going into the winter break.

Wright said: “Jim has a big job on his hands and I think he knew that when he took it on. He wasn’t left with much, to be fair.

“Jim is the best man Dundee could have to get them out of trouble and I would back him to do that because he’s an experienced manager. It’s a tough league but Jim is a good manager.”

Regarding his own side, Wright couldn’t have been happier.

He added: “I thought we were excellent. That was as good a performance as I’ve had from any of my teams.

“The players were relentless, for 90 minutes they were at it.

“The quality of the play, the energy and the desire to make things happen pleased me.

“At 1-0 you are always concerned about not getting the second goal but once we did the game was over.

“The only thing I can be negative about is that we probably should have had more goals – but that’s six away wins now without losing a goal.

“The performance really was top class.”

Wright was full of praise for Matthew Kennedy, adding: “Matty was outstanding – people are lining up to kick him now but he’s a strong boy.

“You could say Matty was the jewel in the crown of a day with a lot of top performances.”