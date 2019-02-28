Jim McIntyre says ‘schoolboy stuff’ ruined Dundee’s chances at Rangers

Dundee boss Jim Mcintyre admits “schoolboy stuff” in the opening minutes at Ibrox gave his side no chance of getting a result.

The Dark Blues were swept aside by a Rangers side full of confidence following big wins over Kilmarnock and Hamilton.

The Light Blues needed no encouragement after those two 5-0 victories but Dundee gave them just that as former player Glen Kamara came back to haunt his old side by scoring within four minutes last night.

The lead would quickly become two through James Tavernier after eight minutes and then three after Alfredo Morelos’ close-range strike on 23 minutes.

The damage was done in the early stages but Jermain Defoe made it 4-0 in the final minute to complete a poor evening for McIntyre’s men.

He said: “When you come to Ibrox you know you want to keep the crowd quiet, you want to start well, grow into the game and be compact but to give a goal away in the fourth minute to a free-kick was just schoolboy from us.

“After that I thought Rangers’ movement was sensational and they fed off our mistakes.

“The one thing I was really disappointed with in the first half was us on the ball.

“When we did win it back, we spoke about how you need to take care with the first couple of short passes but we kept gifting them it back.

“It was wave after wave at times and we were lucky it was only three at half-time.”

The Dens gaffer was happier, though, with the showing from his side in the second period.

He added: “In the second half we created a couple of opportunities – McGregor had a great save from Kenny Miller, Ethan Robson should score but decided to take a touch when it was on to put it in.

“They were the plus points that we did threaten their goal more, whereas first half we didn’t get near it.

“I said to the players at half-time they needed to take care of the ball better and I thought we did that second half.

“Having said that, Rangers had plenty opportunities themselves. We were well beaten by a team playing with really high confidence levels, with their movement very fluid, very quick and it was hard to deal with.

“But, all in all, it was not a good night for us.”