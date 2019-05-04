Jim McIntyre not in a sweat about his position as Dundee boss

Though he may not be relaxed about Dundee’s perilous position in the Premiership, boss Jim McIntyre is not in a sweat about his own situation at Dens Park.

As the Dark Blues hover on the edge of relegation, speculation over his future increased this week when a club statement confirming owner Tim Keyes’ commitment to the club failed to mention the manager by name.

Not only, though, has that not concerned Jim, he sees no reason why he should have been included in Tuesday’s 1,300-word release.

He expects to be around next season and, as far as he’s concerned, the time to address the performance of the team and backroom staff will be at the end of the season.

“I review the football department and the powers that be will review things. That happens at every club,” said Jim.

“Every club you go into, you try to put a structure in place and that’s what I have been trying to do but right now, the whole focus is on the next game and winning that.

“All my energies go into trying to do that, I am totally focused on tomorrow.”

And for Jim, Tuesday’s announcement from Keyes and managing director John Nelms rightly focused mainly on their side of the business, though it did outline the process of appointing team managers.

“The club statement was to let everyone know nothing is going to change here. I don’t think it should have mentioned me anyway.

“There had been quotes from an ex-director and it was directly linked to that, it had nothing to do with the football side of things. The whole statement was to answer questions and to quell rumours of them pulling out.

“There had been a lot of conjecture but John wanted to come out and reiterate they are committed regardless of whether we are in the Premiership or the Championship.

“What they spoke about was to let the Dundee fans know that they are going nowhere, so I was quite happy with the statement.There was no need for them to mention my name.”

Despite that, speculation over the manager’s position will increase if Dundee lose tomorrow’s home clash with Hamilton, a result that would put them down to Scotland’s second tier.