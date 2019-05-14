Jim McIntyre had wanted to fight on and get Dundee back up

In what turned out to be his last press conference as Dundee manager, Jim McIntyre expressed his determination to rebuild the team next season.

But perhaps having an idea of what was to come in the shape of his sacking yesterday, he did admit it could be taken out of his hands.

Jim was speaking after Dundee ended a horrendous 10-game losing streak with a 1-0 win at Livi.

He admitted he had not spoken to managing director John Nelms, whose return from a trip to meet Dens owner Tim Keyes in Texas was not in time to be at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

That left the manager expecting to meet him this week.

“I’ll speak to him on Monday. My expectation is to discuss the way forward regarding budgets and how we’re going to go about bouncing straight back up – our whole focus has to be on that now,” said Jim.

Asked if there was a chance he could be sacked, Jim admitted that was out of his hands.

“Well, that’s not a decision for me. I’m fully focused on the job of trying to get us back up there next year. If they make a decision, there’s nothing I can do to affect that – I’ve got to concentrate on doing my job.”

Jim did praise his players for their approach on Saturday, though the win did come a week too late for his relegated men.

“All we could do here was be professional and try to restore a wee bit of pride by winning the game and we’ve done that.

“I was really delighted for the players today because it’s been a difficult week and it’s a horrible feeling, not one I want to experience again.

“I’m just glad we stopped the rot.”

With those words, he headed home not realising that within hours he would be out of a job.