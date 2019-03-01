Jim McIntyre expects better from Dundee after Rangers thumping

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre expects better from his side in “a tough period” coming up after their 4-0 thumping at Rangers on Wednesday.

The Dark Blues face a difficult double-header on the back of that trip to Ibrox with Hearts at home next Saturday followed by Neil Lennon’s Celtic the following Sunday, also at Dens.

Jim’s side sit in 11th spot in the Premiership table going into the final 10 matches of the season with points desperately needed.

And the Dens gaffer has called on his players to show more than they did on Wednesday to get something out of that double header.

The defeat to the Gers was compounded by Hamilton’s surprise victory at Pittodrie, though Jim insists he’s not taking too much notice of the other sides around them.

He said: “You can’t worry about other teams, we just have to worry about ourselves.

“We went to Tynecastle and won and I’m sure they were sick that night so you have to credit Hamilton and say well done for bouncing back from the result against Rangers at the weekend.

“However, they are not our concern, we need to concern ourselves with ourselves and look forward to the next one.

“We always knew we were coming into a run of games where it was going to be really tough.

“It’s a tough period and you have to make sure you don’t get too down when you have results like Wednesday.

“We have Hearts next and then Celtic so it is a tough period before we go head to head with St Mirren.

“We have to lick our wounds, try to learn from it and get better for the next game.”