Jim McIntyre: Celtic ‘a different animal’ for Dundee

Manager Jim McIntyre says Dundee need to be ready to face a different animal when Celtic come calling this Sunday.

The Dens gaffer was pleased with Dundee’s improved defensive display against Hearts last weekend where his side fell to a 1-0 defeat.

That came after conceding four in each of their previous two outings against Hibs and Rangers.

The Dark Blues boss urged his backline to be stronger after that and he felt against the Jambos they were.

However, Jim knows his side will have to up their game again to get anything on Sunday and has warned they’ll face a different sort of attacking threat.

He said: “We never gave up too many chances against Hearts.

“In the main we defended well.

“Ikpeazu is a handful and so is Vanecek but we handled them really well.

“And it wasn’t just the strikers. You had Berra, Souttar and Djoum are all six-foot-plus.

“They have a lot of big boys in their side.

“I was really pleased with how we dealt with them for most of the game. Obviously, the disappointment was the goal and we should clear it.

“The next game is as tough as they come and Celtic won’t be as direct as Hearts, that’s for sure.

“They like to play through the lines. Their movement is fluid.

“We are facing another good side but they play a completely different way to Hearts.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get the right result but, on our day, we’re capable.”

Much concern had been made prior to the Hearts clash about which strikers would be fit for Dundee with both Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran struggling with injuries.

Nelson remains a major doubt for Sunday but Jim was pleased to see Curran return to the side, playing an hour before being replaced by Paul McGowan.

“Craig came through the game well,” the manager said.

“He was just knackered, which was to be expected because he hadn’t done any training whatsoever.

“I was pleased with what he gave us in the first half.

“He has an inner belief and determination to get himself through but he knows he would have much rather had a training week under his belt.

“He’s trained this week and trained very well.”